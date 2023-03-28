University of Michigan breaks ground on Wayland Health Center

WAYLAND, Mich. — University of Michigan broke ground on its newest health center in Wayland Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the building's future site on 1113 W Superior St.

The new facility will be 17,300 square feet in size, large enough to employ new primary care physicians and specialty caregivers, better serving the Wayland area’s growing population, according to University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West).

“The new Wayland Health Center is going to be about double the size of our current facility,” says UMH-West President & CEO Peter Hahn. “Patients in this community won't have to drive as far; they'll be able to stay close to home for not just primary care but for cardiology for pulmonology for dermatology, even behavioral health.”

University of Michigan Health-West

Hahn tells FOX 17 the new health center is a $10.4 million investment in the area.

“We heard from the people that they wanted a bigger facility closer to home,” Hahn explains. “We're going to have a lot of different specialists here so that patients can stay close to home.”

The Wayland Health Center is expected to open in May of next year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube