Metro Health breaks ground on new Allendale facility

ALLENDALE, Mich. — More than a decade after opening an outpatient clinic in Allendale Township, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health has started work on a new and larger office to better serve the community.

Clinic staff and Metro Health leaders gathered Monday evening for a groundbreaking for the 15,000-square-foot office, which will be built at the northwest corner of 48th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

Officials say the office is expected to open in Spring 2022, replacing the current clinic that opened in 2009, according to a news release Tuesday.

Since the original clinic opened, Allendale Township’s population has grown 29% - making it one of the fastest-growing communities in the state.

All the providers from the current location will relocate to the new site, which is about two miles east of the existing office.

The office will continue to offer comprehensive services, including primary care, lab services, obstetrics & gynecology and sports medicine.

This additional space will allow for x-ray services to be added.

The building will feature a modern design and patient-centered concierge atmosphere.

Metro Health

Metro Health

It’s also located along the Rapid bus line, giving patients better accessibility.

“A lot has changed since we first opened our office in Allendale,” said Dr. Raki Pai, chief population health officer and president of the medical group at Metro Health – University of Michigan Health. “We want to be sure to meet the needs of a growing community, along with expectations of our patients for how they access health care.”