Two suspects, man and juvenile, charged in Otsego playground arson

OTSEGO, Mich. — The man accused of setting fire to a playground in Otsego this summer was formally charged on Tuesday and investigators revealed they believe he had a young assistant in the crime.

Michael Kilbourn was arraigned on charges of 3rd degree arson, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and a habitual 4th offense. The 37-year-old from Otsego is the primary suspect in the September 2 fire at Northside Park that destroyed a major play structure.

Otsego Police Department The playground at Northside Park in Otsego burns in a suspected arson case on September 2, 2025.

Kilbourn was identified as a suspect in the arson while he was in custody on an unrelated case. Records from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office show he is facing charges of breaking and entering, stealing property, and possession of burglary tools.

Kilbourn also previously spent over 11 years in prison for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, stolen property, and a prisoner possessing a weapon. He was released in 2021.

Along with the 37-year-old, Otsego police say a juvenile is also charged in the arson case. That young person faces one count of 3rd degree arson in juvenile court.

That juvenile suspect will not be identified, according to the Otsego Police Department.

Otsego Police Department The playground at Northside Park in Otsego burns in a suspected arson case on September 2, 2025.

Kilbourn's bond was set at $200,000. If he does post bond, he would have to wear a GPS tether.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube