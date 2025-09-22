Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Suspect in Otsego playground arson in custody, facing charges

OTSEGO, Mich. — A suspect in the arson of a playground in Otsego is in custody and will soon be arraigned on charges.

The Otsego Police Department announced the 37-year-old suspect was already in the Allegan County Jail on unrelated charges. He'll now face a number of new counts, including third degree arson and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with the added penalty of a fourth time habitual offender.

The playground at Northside Park in Otsego burned in an overnight fire on September 2.

Firefighters were able to protect the rest of the playground structures, but the main play area had to be demolished. The city's insurance policy is expected to cover the cost of a new play structure.

