VANDALISM INVESTIGATION: Popular Otsego play structure lit on fire, search for suspect

City of Otsego, Michigan/ Facebook
OTSEGO, Mich. — It's sad news for a beloved play structure at Northside Park in Otsego.

Police say they got a call shortly after midnight on Sept. 2 reporting a fire at the castle play structure in the park.

Thankfully, crews were able to prevent it from spreading to the entire play area.

In a Facebook post, the City of Otsego shared it has filed an insurance claim and hope to get the structure repaired quickly. There will need to be a required inspection and partial demo. They ask people to visit the playgrounds at Brookside and Memorial Parks instead.

Police are searching for who may have started the fire.

