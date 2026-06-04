State police searching for group that assaulted registered sex offender

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police launched an investigation after a man on the sex offender registry was assaulted outside his home over the weekend.

The incident happened before sunrise on Sunday, May 31 near Plainwell. The man and his wife heard noises outside the house, prompting him to go out to see what the commotion was, said police.

The man found a group of young men who started asking questions about his background and status as a registered sex offender. At least one of the group hit the man in the head while another appeared to be recording on his phone, according to police.

Michigan State Police Suspects in an assault near Plainwell from May 31, 2026 appear in a screenshot of a neighbor's security camera.

The group ran off, with a neighbor's security cameras capturing their approach and escape. The man and his wife told detectives they did not recognize any members of the group.

Michigan State Police Suspects in an assault near Plainwell from May 31, 2026 appear in a screenshot of a neighbor's security camera.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police's Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube