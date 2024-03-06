State accuses Allegan County farm of unlawful discharge in lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan has sued an Allegan County farm for allegedly discharging hazardous waste into a local tributary.

J&D Brenner Farms is accused of releasing wastewater into a ditch that flows into Rabbit River, which empties into the Kalamazoo River before ending up in Lake Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

“Protecting our state’s waterways and watersheds is a priority for my department,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am thankful for EGLE’s partnership in investigating this matter. When businesses fail to adhere to Michigan’s water quality standards, my office will hold them accountable.”

We’re told a nearby watershed tested positive for E. coli 14 times above Michigan’s water quality standard in late 2023.

The state asks that J&D Brenner Farms ceases unlawful discharging, acquires the necessary permits and pays all related fines and enforcement costs, Nessel’s office says.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube