Sheriff: Driver not wearing seatbelt ahead of deadly Allegan Co. crash

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Christmas Day.

Deputies responded to 104th Avenue, east of 32nd Street, in Trowbridge Township just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders say the driver, a 35-year-old man from Allegan, died at the scene.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team believes, according to its initial investigation, that the driver was heading west on 104th Ave. when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say it does not appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It’s still not clear what caused him to leave the road, and deputies have not identified the victim.

