Procession for fallen Hamilton Fire Chief to shut down busy intersection

HOLLAND, Mich. — The procession route for fallen Fire Chief David Haverdink will close down a busy intersection tomorrow afternoon.

Following Tuesday's funeral service at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland, Chief Haverdink will be escorted to Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton. The procession is set to go through the M-40 and 136th Avenue intersection sometime around 3:30 p.m. according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Because of the high trafficked area, the sheriff's office plans to shut down that intersection for the safety of everyone. Anyone who will be traveling in that area on Tuesday afternoon is asked to plan an alternate route.

The cemetery ceremony is private, said the sheriff's office. 47th Street between 136th Avenue and Lincoln Road will be closed during that time.

