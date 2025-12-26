Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamilton Fire Chief struck by vehicle while on incident, passes away 74 years old.

Posted

The Hamilton Fire department announced the passing of Chief David Haverdink at the age of 74.

In a press release, the department said Chief Haverdink was struck by a vehicle while out on a medical incident on M40 in Heath Township, on December 23rd.

Haverdink was transported from the scene to University of Michigan Health West in Wyoming, later succumbing to his injuries on December 25th.

Haverdink was a 51-year veteran of the Hamilton Fire Department, with 40 of those serving as Chief. He also served 8 years as the Sheriff of Allegan County.

Family and the Hamilton Fire Department request peace, privacy, and prayer during this deeply troubling time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter