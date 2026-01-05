Governor orders flags to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Hamilton Fire Chief

LANSING, Mich. — The Hamilton Fire Chief who was killed in the line of duty will be honored across the state on the day his body is laid to rest.

Governor Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, January 6 to mark the passing of David Haverdink. The 74-year-old died from injuries he took while responding to a medical incident on December 23.

A memorial service for Chief Haverdink is set for at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 W. 40th St. Holland, MI 49423.

Haverdink was a 51-year veteran of the Hamilton Fire Department, with 40 of those serving as Chief. He also served 8 years as the Sheriff of Allegan County.

“Chief Haverdink was a proud family man and dedicated public servant,” said Governor Whitmer in a release. “He was an example of the selflessness and dedication firefighters across Michigan demonstrate each and every day. Let’s honor this fallen hero and keep his family and the entire Hamilton Fire Department in our thoughts.”

