Pregnant woman shot during argument with boyfriend

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pregnant woman is in the hospital after being shot and her boyfriend is behind bars.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on 105th Avenue in Lee Township on Saturday, June 15 for a pregnant woman who'd been shot in the abdomen and leg. The first deputy on scene started first aid treatment, helping the the 31-year-old control the bleeding before she could be taken to the hospital.

Detectives say the woman was shot during an argument with her boyfriend. The man had the pistol during the argument when it went off.

Deputies say the 23-year-old man was gone before they arrived, driving off on a reportedly stolen motorcycle.

The gun was recovered a short time later and deputies spoke with the boyfriend multiple times while trying to find him.

Two days later, tips led to his arrest. No charges have been announced in the case.

The woman and her unborn baby are both expected to recover.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube