Police: Report of student with gun at Plainwell High School was unfounded

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A report of a student armed with a gun at Plainwell High School turned out to be not true, though it did send the school into a shelter in place mode.

School administrators were alerted to pictures being shared allegedly showing a student with a handgun, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

The district requested local law enforcement to handle a search for the student and the reported gun. However, when the student was found on campus, they did not have a gun.

Investigators later learned the pictures had been taken at an address in neighboring Kalamazoo County and the gun was a BB pistol. The investigation into the pictures is now in the hands of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Plainwell High School resumed normal operations once the risk of an armed student was ruled out.

“We take the safety and security of our schools extremely seriously,” said Kevin Callahan, Plainwell Director of Public Safety. “We are grateful for the quick notification and professionalism of the Plainwell Public Schools Administration and School Safety Personnel. We work together on a daily basis in order to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

If you believe someone intends to cause harm to an education setting, you can anonymously report that information to the OK2SAY hot line. Launched in 2014, the tip line is meant to allow anyone call in concerns tied to bullying, threats, substance abuse, mental health crises, potential violence and more.

Celebrating a decade; OK2SAY changed the way students in our neighborhoods communicate with law enforcement

You can contact OK2SAY through a number of methods, including:



Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

mail: OK2SAY@mi.gov

Online: www.ok2say.com

Mobile App: Download “OK2SAY” from the Apple App Store or Google Play

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube