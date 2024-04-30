Paws With A Cause opens public fundraising for headquarters expansion

WAYLAND, Mich. — A planned expansion of the West Michigan facility where working dogs are trained needs your help to reach its funding goal.

Paws With A Cause (PAWS) announced the launch of the capital campaign's public phase on Tuesday, April 30.

The nonprofit is planning to add more space to its national headquarters in Wayland, expanding programs for training dogs to assist people with disabilities.

WXMI/Jim Sutton A trained dog at Paws With A Cause Wayland headquarters.

So far, out of a $9.5 million goal, PAWS has raised $7.7 million. This is the first time Paws With A Cause has turned to the public during a capital campaign.

Final architectural drawings for the building project are scheduled to be completed in July.

If you want to donate to Paws With A Cause, you can find more information here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube