Paws With A Cause opens public fundraising for headquarters expansion

Paws With A Cause expansion plans
WXMI/Jim Sutton
A rendering of an expansion space planned for Paws With A Cause's Wayland headquarters
Paws With A Cause expansion plans
Paws With A Cause trained dog
Paws With A Cause dog
Paws With A Cause planned expansion
Paws With A Cause expansion rendering
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 12:22:41-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — A planned expansion of the West Michigan facility where working dogs are trained needs your help to reach its funding goal.

Paws With A Cause (PAWS) announced the launch of the capital campaign's public phase on Tuesday, April 30.

The nonprofit is planning to add more space to its national headquarters in Wayland, expanding programs for training dogs to assist people with disabilities.

Paws With A Cause trained dog
A trained dog at Paws With A Cause Wayland headquarters.

So far, out of a $9.5 million goal, PAWS has raised $7.7 million. This is the first time Paws With A Cause has turned to the public during a capital campaign.

Final architectural drawings for the building project are scheduled to be completed in July.

If you want to donate to Paws With A Cause, you can find more information here.

