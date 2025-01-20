Outages freeze out neighbors in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Over 1,000 customers in Saugatuck are without power as we hit record lows.

Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 an equipment issue in a substation near Blue Star Highway is to blame.

They are working to get everyone back up and running, but did not give an estimated time for restoration.

If you're in need of a warm place to stay during this time, check out our collection of warming centers around West Michigan.

They're not the only ones who faced an outage, though significantly shorter, people in Cutlerville near 68th St and Burlingame were without power from a little after 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Consumers Energy said about 500 customers lost power initially— The culprit? A broken line near 64th St and Burlingame.

They did have to take about 1,000 more customers offline temporarily to get the issue fixed.

