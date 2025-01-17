Warming shelters to open in Muskegon County amid freezing weather

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County officials released a list of locations that will double as warming shelters before single-digit temperatures descend over West Michigan this weekend.

Nighttime lows are projected to fall below zero, with windchills expected to bring those temperatures even lower. These conditions may prove life threatening to people who are without shelter.

Muskegon County Emergency Management says the public can escape the freezing temperatures starting Sunday, Jan. 19 at the following locations:

Hackley Public Library

Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Muskegon Community College Hendrick Library

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Muskegon Township MADL Branch

Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

North Muskegon MADL

Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Wednesday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Norton Shores MADL

Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Wednesday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m.– 5 p.m.

Muskegon Rescue Mission – Community Resource Center

1747 Seventh St./Park St., Muskegon (231-714-4373)

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Men’s Shelter

400 W. Laketon

Overnight and during the day on Saturday and Sunday

Women’s Shelter

1691 Peck St.

Overnight and during the day on Saturday and Sunday

Please reach out to the location you intend to visit to make sure there is availability left.

Visit Muskegon Area District Library’s website for more locations.

