No charges to be filed in crash that killed Hamilton fire chief

HAMILTON, Mich. — No charges will be filed in connection to the crash that took the life of Hamilton's fire chief, said the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Chief David Haverdink was at the scene of a medical incident on M-40 near 136th Avenue on Debember 23, 2025, when a passing vehicle hit him. The 74-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died two days later on Christmas day.

FOX 17 Hamilton Fire Chief David Haverdink

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team handled the investigation. In consultation with the prosecutor's office, investigators determined no charges will be sought against the driver involved in the crash, the sheriff's office announced.

Haverdink spent 51 years with the Hamilton Fire Department, 40 of those he served as chief. He was also elected as the sheriff of Allegan County twice during his career.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office Haverdink also served as Sheriff of Allegan County for 8 years

He was laid to rest on January 6.

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