New Hot 'n Now set to open later this month

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The newest Hot 'n Now location is just over a week away from opening.

The fast food chain that's garnered a cult following will open across the street from Gun Lake Casino on Monday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Just five weeks ago the modular building was delivered and assembled on site in a matter of hours.

It will be the first new location since the Hot 'n Now brand was purchased by Gun Lake Investments (GLI), which is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, better known as the Gun Lake Tribe. GLI partnered with Jeff Konczak, who owns B Cubed Manufacturing in Alpena, in the purchase. The modular design was produced by Konczak's company.

In a statement from the deal, GLI announced new locations for the fast food joint, one across the casino and another in Alpena.

Originally scheduled to open this summer, the Hot 'n Now location in Wayland Township will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday — and from 10:30 a.m to 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The company's website now has a menu listed, including the signature olive burger and cheesy taters. Hot 'n Now promises there will be specials to celebrate the grand opening.

This will bring the number of Hot 'n Now locations up to two. The last known active spot for the brand is in Sturgis.

Another location in Alpena is expected to open sometime "soon." The company said it has no other expansion plans yet, but is actively exploring opportunities for additional sites.

