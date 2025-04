ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A natural gas outage is impacting approximately 5,200 Michigan Gas Utilities (MGU) customers in Allegan County, according to the company.

The utility says service may not fully be restored for several days.

The transmission line that serves MGU was damaged, meaning natural gas isn't flowing to the utility's pipeline.

MGU says it's working with the pipeline operator to get services restored.

