MSP: Cocaine detected in accused overpass jumper's system

A car went flying off US-131 in Allegan County Thursday and it was all caught on camera.
car jumps US-131 overpass in Dorr Township
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 24, 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The man accused of jumping an Allegan County overpass in January had cocaine in his system, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers cite results from a laboratory analysis when they confirmed the information with FOX 17 on Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Chandler Cockerham allegedly jumped a US-131 exit ramp in Dorr Township while in a Chevy Impala on Jan. 13.

MSP says Cockerham faces one count of operating while intoxicated.

