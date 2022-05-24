MSP: Cocaine detected in accused overpass jumper's system

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The man accused of jumping an Allegan County overpass in January had cocaine in his system, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers cite results from a laboratory analysis when they confirmed the information with FOX 17 on Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Chandler Cockerham allegedly jumped a US-131 exit ramp in Dorr Township while in a Chevy Impala on Jan. 13.

MSP says Cockerham faces one count of operating while intoxicated.

