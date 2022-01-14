Caught on camera: Car driven by suspected drunk driver goes flying across US-131

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A car went flying across US-131 in Allegan County Thursday and it was all caught on camera.

Michigan State Police say it happened on southbound US-131 exit ramp #68 in Dorr Township.

According to troopers, the black Chevy Impala left the roadway, proceeded up the dirt embankment, went airborne and hit a road sign before landing on the passenger side in the ditch on the south side of 142nd.

MSP says the 25-year-old driver from Kalamazoo survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers say he was taken to the hospital for evaluation and a blood draw because they believe he was exhibiting multiple signs of intoxication.

Due to his injuries, troopers say the driver was not arrested. MSP says various charges including operating while intoxicated are being sought.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 17 by Mark Huizinga captured the moment the car went airborne.