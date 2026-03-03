Man will spend more than 13 years in prison for crash that killed 8-month-old

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car into a man and his baby daughter, killing the little girl, will spend more than 13 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Terry Boss pleaded no contest to one count of second degree murder in January. As part of an agreement with the prosecuctor's office, charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death were dismissed.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Terry Boss

A circuit court judge ordered Boss to a minimum of 13 years and 6 months in prison.

The no contest plea was not an admission of guilt by Boss, but it is treated as a guilty plea for sentencing.

The 56-year-old was arrested on April 26, 2025 after his vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Baseline Road in Allegan County before running over a family playing in the yard of a home. 8-month-old Lucia Seifried died from her injuries.

Seifried family A photo of Lucia Seifried.

Boss could have been sentenced to life in prison for the second degree murder charge. Instead his maximum time behind bars will be 22 years and 6 months.

