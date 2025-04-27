Trowbridge Township crash kills 1 person

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch says one person was killed in a traffic crash Saturday April 26th around 7:30 PM.

Officials say the crash happened at the 3100 block of Baseline Road in Trowbridge Township, when a westbound truck crossed the centerline and sideswiped another truck heading east.

The westbound truck lost control and went off the roadway and overturned, striking several people and a tree before coming to a stop.

Two people from the roadway were taken to the hospital, and one died at the hospital. The driver at fault and a passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The occupants of the eastbound truck were not injured.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says both speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. The names and information of the victims and the driver at fault are being withheld as authorities continue to investigate.

