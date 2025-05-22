Man charged with murder in alleged drunk driving crash that killed an 8-month-old girl

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man believed to be driving drunk now faces a murder charge after his vehicle rammed into a family, killing an 8-month-old girl.

Terry Boss was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, and reckless driving causing death.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Terry Boss

The 56-year-old is accused of driving drunk on April 26, crashing into a family playing in the yard of a home on Baseline Road in Allegan County.

8-month-old Lucia Seifried died after being hit by the car.

Seifried family A photo of Lucia Seifried.

Several other people were also hit, with one other taken to the hospital.

Lucia's parents requested she be identified, providing a photo of her for publication.

Boss could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

