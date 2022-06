ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted in connection to a South Haven Township assault incident late last month has been arrested.

The South Haven Police Department says 33-year-old Benjamin Ewart threatened to hurt someone on May 31.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Ewart was found after an anonymous tip led South Haven police to a Clyde Township campground.

Deputies say they confirmed Ewart was a wanted man and discovered him inside a tent before taking him to the Allegan County Jail.

