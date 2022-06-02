South Haven police: Man wanted for assault, resisting police

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are seeking a man wanted on an assault warrant and for allegedly resisting police in South Haven Township.

The South Haven Police Department (SHPD) says 33-year-old Benjamin William Ewart reportedly threatened to assault someone in the area of 77th Street and 16th Avenue Tuesday afternoon and may have been in possession of a gun.

We’re told police tried to communicate with Ewart, who they say refused to follow instructions before retreating into his residence in the area.

Police say a witness saw Ewart running toward the nearby beach, where officers then surrounded the area in an attempt to pinpoint his location.

Authorities were unable to find Ewart in that time.

In addition to assault and police obstruction, SHPD says more warrants were issued for previous offenses, such as another assault incident and a larceny, among others.

Those with information on where Ewart might be are asked to call police at 269-637-5151 or dispatchers at 269-657-3101.

