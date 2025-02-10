Man charged for mother's death in Lee Township

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his mother in Lee Township late last summer.

The victim, 43-year-old Mable Mills, was found dead Sept. 19, 2024, during a welfare check after she didn’t make it to work, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told her son, 23-year-old Craig Michael Mills, was arrested by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office after resisting deputies two days prior. He had been in a crash before his arrest, and ACSO believes Mable was killed that day.

ACSO says Craig was charged Monday with open murder. He is being held at the Berrien County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube