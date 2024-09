LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The death of 43-year-old Mable Mills is being investigated as a homicide, pending a medical examiner's findings, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies were dispatched to the home of Mable Mills on Thursday, September 19 for a check of welfare. Mills didn't show up for work.

Concerned family members met with deputies at the home and entered to find Mills dead.

