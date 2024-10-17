Watch Now
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing and shooting in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged days after a stabbing and shooting left two people injured in Lee Township.

The incident happened Oct. 1, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). Anthony Steven Vincent was immediately suspected of stabbing a man numerous times during an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital afterward.

A gunshot victim later arrived at the same hospital, deputies explain. They were both reported stable shortly after.

Allegan

Stabbing and shooting leave two hurt in Allegan County

Chris Bovia

ACSO says Michigan State Police arrested Vincent on Oct. 14. He was arraigned the next day for assault with murderous intent.

