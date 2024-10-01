Watch Now
Stabbing and shooting leave two hurt in Allegan County

Suspect in stabbing remains at large, alleged shooter surrendered to police
Allegan County Sheriff's Office - MI DOC
Anthony Steven Vincent booking photos from Allegan County Sheriff's Office &amp; MI DOC
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital, one is in custody, still another is sought by police after an altercation in Lee Township Tuesday.

Anthony Steven Vincent is at large, say Allegan County Sheriff's Deputies, after the incident.

He was allegedly responsible for stabbing a man multiple times during the dispute— sending him to South Haven Hospital.

While deputies were at the address in question, another victim arrived at the hospital suffering a gunshot wound courtesy of a passenger in the car that brought the stabbing victim to the hospital.

That person is in custody and facing arraignment.

Both the shooting and stabbing victims are stable, according to the press release sent out by the county, but Vincent has not been found.

If you see him, do not approach; call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633 or email SilentObserver@allegancounty.org

