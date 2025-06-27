Laketown Township installing fences to combat erosion on path to the beach

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Work continues at Laketown Township Beach in Allegan County after stairs going down the dunes were removed due to safety concerns earlier this year.

The township is installing new fencing to keep visitors on a beaten path and off of the dune grass that keeps hold of the sand.

Officials say visitors have been walking through areas where grass was planted to help stabilize the dune, which cost $35,000.

The fencing, which the township's parks department approved up to $15,000 to install, will keep visitors on the proper trail to get to the beach and will help control erosion.

Township officials expect the fencing to be in place before the 4th of July.

The stairs on the west side of a bowl dune along the path were torn down this spring after spending 37 years giving people an easier path to and from the water. The township warns the current walk is tough to get back to the parking lot.

The township is still hoping to replace the old stairs in the future. Last month, they said the time frame is still in flux, adding that it could be completed before the end of the summer, or it could take a couple of years.

