Laketown Township board approves $350K purchase of added park land

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Laketown Township announced Tuesday it has added land to its parks.

Board members voted in favor of buying an additional 2.5 acres of land for $356,428.50 on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to township officials.

We’re told the added property includes a 2,260-square-foot house along the borders of Wolters Woods Park.

“I think it’s a terrific, terrific opportunity and I don’t think it will come around again in our lifetime,” says Jim Johnson, one of the township’s board members.

Supervisor Linda Howell says purchasing the land was the best course of action to protect it.

Not everyone approved the purchase, however. Trustee Jim Dalaney noted the money could have been better used elsewhere.

A handful of residents reportedly stated taxes were already high and the purchase of another home wasn’t necessary.

We’re told the newly purchased land’s previous owner died last month. The township says he and his family played a major role in the construction of Wolters Woods Park.

Officials say the family offered the property to the township in spite of dozens of bids that had been placed on it.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube