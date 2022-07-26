Joseph Nagle's death certificate lists manner of death as 'homicide'

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Joseph Nagle’s death certificate lists his manner of death as a homicide.

Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy on June 16.

The death certificate goes on to say Nagle’s death was caused by a gunshot fired by another person.

Homicide is defined as when a human brings about the death of another person. Not all homicides are considered murder, but homicides can be deemed lawful.

The death certificate says Nagle died at 10:17 p.m.

Michigan State Police previously stated Nagle was pulled over on the suspicion that he was driving while impaired, adding he and the deputy got into a fight before the deputy shot Nagle once in the chest.

Nagle was laid to rest Saturday, more than a month after he died.

