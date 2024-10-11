"It's a labor of love": City of Fennville celebrates its 40th Goose Festival

FENNVILLE, Mich. — Downtown Fennville celebrates 40 years of tradition with its annual Goose Festival, beginning Friday, Oct. 11.

“We put it on as a celebration of our community," said Lead Goose Festival Coordinator, Amy Cook.

While Fennville is described by residents as a city rooted in its people, its annual Goose Festival is rich with both memories and history.

“A very diverse community—and something that has a rich historical connection to the land and the agriculture of the area," described Cook.

According to residents, the Goose Festival is an integral part of the city's identity.

“Most importantly, the geese that fly over every fall and spring," emphasized Cook.

The Goose Festival originated 40 years ago through a mission by Fennville resident and local hardware store owner, Kym Zumbrink.

"Trying to get the train to stop in Fennville again. They had torn down our Train Depo and I was trying to figure out a way we could talk with AMTRAK trying to get them to consider what had been a stop in Fennville years ago,” said Zumbrink.

During a discussion with the Michigan Department of Transportation to bring back the train, Zumbrink unintentionally originated a tradition that would last for years.

“They said— ‘Why don’t you have a festival or something?' And I said, ‘Like what?' He said, 'Well, what have you got here?' And I said, Apples and Geese'. He said, 'How about a goose festival?"

Decades later, the Goose Festival remains an anchor of positive light for the city.

"The community all gets involved. It’s all run by volunteers, and it means a lot because it’s continued and because it continues to grow and thrive," highlighted Zumbrink.

For years, the festival has attracted city folks to a small town.

"They come from many different states. I talk to people from St. Louis, I talk to people from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York," explained Zumbrink.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary isn't expected to be any different.

“We estimate we are somewhere between eight and ten thousand visits over the weekend, and that makes for a busy downtown," said Cook.

Nearly a half-century ago, Zumbrink's mission to bring back the train may go down as one of Fennville’s greatest, unintentional consequences, “It’s just something that unites a lot of people that know about it that maybe weren’t even a part of it, but know that it’s something to come back to."

The festival is free and put on by the City of Fennville's Downtown Development Authority.

Attendees will see a carnival, car shows, craft markets, food trucks, concerts, and competitive lawn game tournaments as well as other activities downtown.

Music will also be provided throughout the weekend, and the festival runs until Sunday, Oct. 13.

If you would like to donate to help support the festival or to check out the full festival weekend schedule, you can follow the link here.