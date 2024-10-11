Watch Now
Grand Rapids Griffins host revenge game as home opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Griffins begin their 29th season as a franchise and 24th year as a member of the American Hockey League Friday, October, 11th at 7:00pm in the comfy confines of Van Andel Arena.

Tonight's opening bout will be a grudge match, so to speak, with the Griffins hosting the Milwaukee Admirals, who eliminated Grand Rapids in last year's Central Division Finals.

Friday's revenge game is also $2 Beer and Hot Dog Night— and stick around after the game for an open skate!

Finishing last year sooner than the team would have liked, the Griffins wrapped up with a 37-23-8-4 record, 86 points and in second place in the Central Division, their best finish since 2017-2018.

