Allegan County Health warns of pizzeria after patron tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLAND, Mich. — One individual ate at Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland on Lincoln Ave., and within 48 hours the same individual tested positive for COVID-19 according to Allegan County Health Department.

People who ate at Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria on Feb. 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are urged to take precautions.

The lack of proper COVID-19 protocols is responsible for the potential exposure to patrons.

For more information on COVID-19 on Allegan County’s website or here.