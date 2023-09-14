Infant, 2 others hospitalized after driver falls asleep, drifts into oncoming traffic

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people, including an infant were hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash in Clyde Township near Fennville.

Allegan County Deputies tell FOX 17 the southbound driver had fallen asleep while driving south on 56th St. near 116th Ave.

The at-fault driver, their infant passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle were all hospitalized; the infant and other driver with serious injuries.

First responders were called just before 6 a.m. and said 56th St was closed between 117th Ave to 116th Ave while deputies investigate.