Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Infant, 2 others hospitalized after driver falls asleep, drifts into oncoming traffic

Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Posted at 7:57 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 07:57:34-04

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people, including an infant were hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash in Clyde Township near Fennville.

Allegan County Deputies tell FOX 17 the southbound driver had fallen asleep while driving south on 56th St. near 116th Ave.

The at-fault driver, their infant passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle were all hospitalized; the infant and other driver with serious injuries.

First responders were called just before 6 a.m. and said 56th St was closed between 117th Ave to 116th Ave while deputies investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book