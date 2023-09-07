Watch Now
I-196 southbound closed Thursday night in Allegan County

Road Closed sign
Road Closed sign
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 06:00:00-04

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A total closure of southbound I-196 in Allegan County is scheduled for the overnight hours Thursday.

Here’s the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation:

  • I-196 southbound closed from the Ganges Exit 36 to M-89 (124th Avenue) Mile 34, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday to Friday, Sept. 7 – 8. 

Due to a bridge project at Exit 36, traffic will be detoured early at Blue Star Highway Exit 41 to go south on Blue Star Highway through Sautatuck and Douglas, then enter I-196 southbound at Exit 36. Traffic cannot cross over I-196 at Exit 36: the bridge is closed for reconstruction.

MiDrive Screenshot 196SB closure 09-07-23
MiDrive Screenshot 196SB closure 09-07-23

