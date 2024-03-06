Watch Now
Hamilton man dies after rollover

Hamilton man dies after rollover crash
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 06, 2024
2024-03-06

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 49-year-old Hamilton man died of his injuries after rolling a car in Heath Township Tuesday.

Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on 134th Ave when he lost control near 42nd St around 7 p.m.

The vehicle left the road, rolled, and hit a nearby fence.

Rescue crews took the man to Holland hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was transferred to Butterworth in Grand Rapids where he succumb to his injuries.

According to reports from the initial investigation, he was likely not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

