Guardian Brewing Company shutting doors in Spring of 2024

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Guardian Brewing Company is shutting the doors on its Saugatuck location in the spring of 2024.

The 10-barrel microbrewery and restaurant first opened back in 2018.

In a statement online, the owners cite family medical priorities as the reason for the closure in the state.

After many long, hard conversations, we have to say goodbye to Guardian Brewing as we now know it and re-invent ourselves elsewhere. For 5 years, we have shared our beer and our hearts with you all, and letting go will be very difficult. We made it through the trials of opening a business, a global pandemic, and years of road construction; yet, none of these are why we are moving on.



Recently, we have had another parent navigate through cancer. This one really shook us. After multiple trips to Ohio these last 3 months, it has become clear that family is our number one priority above all else. In order to care for them better, we will be moving our aging parents in with us in another location. One that is suitable for them and their medical needs.



We have grown to love Michigan and the people in it. That was a large reason for moving here in the first place. However, we have limited time with those we truly love and we are the only ones now that can help them.



There is so much to say and explain, but that is the gist of it. We wanted to tell you in an honest and heartfelt way, because it is difficult to convey how we truly feel in just written words. So come see us, share your stories, express love for Guardian and our staff, and say goodbye. You will see it in our faces and hear it in our tone how very much we care.



Our plan is to have “business as usual” until the sale of our properties or March 2024.



Thank you to each and every one of you. You made Guardian amazing. We love you and will miss you.

~Kim & Kate



Guardian Brewing Co. Facebook post

They say brewery and taproom will stay in open until the final sale of the property or until March 2024.

With over 14,000 square feet, a newly constructed dining room, and a 3,0000 square foot patio, the owners hope to see new life in the space that occupies the resort town of Saugatuck.

To see the listing and learn more about the sale of the property, click here.

