Gas leak prompts evacuations in Wayland neighborhoods

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland city officials say there is a "major" gas leak near the area of South Main Street and South Locust Street.

The Wayland Police Department posted on social media that neighborhoods east of the intersection are being evacuated due to the gas line.

Wayland Fire Captain Jeff Smith tells FOX 17 construction crews hit a large natural gas line on South Main Street. He says the Wayland Area Emergency Medical Services building on South Main was also evacuated.

Michigan Gas Utilities says the line was damaged around 10:30 a.m. Crews will need time to repair the damage. Michigan Gas Utilities says there is not estimate for when the work will be complete.

First responders are asking everyone to stay away from the area. When the situation is resolved, residents will be allowed to return home.

Anyone impacted by the evacuation can call the Wayland Police Department or Allegan County Central Dispatch.

This is a developing story. Stay with OX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube