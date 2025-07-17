Flags at half-staff for fallen Army Staff Sgt. from Allegan Co.

PULLMAN, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be flown half-staff on July 17 in honor of the life and service of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Saul Gonzalez.

26-year-old Gonzalez died in a non-combat related incident in Iraq while supporting Operation Resolve. He was a Pullman, Michigan native, in Allegan Co.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tragic Loss: Allegan County soldier killed in non-combat incident in Iraq

The flag-lowering date was selected in coordination with his family, marking one month since his death.

Gonzalez joined the army in 2018 and served as an Apache helicopter mechanic, then being assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and sister.

“Staff Sergeant Gonzalez represented the best of us as he served our nation in uniform,” said Gov. Whitmer in a release. “He was an incredible father, devoted husband, and loving brother, son, and uncle. He stepped up every day to protect Michigan and serve his community, and he leaves behind a legacy we will not forget. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”

Flags will return to full staff on July 18.

