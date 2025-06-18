Tragic Loss: Allegan County soldier killed in non-combat incident in Iraq

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday that U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, died this week in Iraq.

Gonzalez was from Pullman, which is a small community in Allegan County.

According to the DOD's news release, Sergeant Gonzalez died on Tuesday, June 17, in Erbil, Iraq. The incident was non-combat related, though the details are still under investigation by military officials.

Gonzalez was an Apache helicopter mechanic assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Sergeant Gonzalez was in Iraq supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of his passing. The Department of Defense provided few additional specifics about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The 101st CAB mourns the loss of Staff Sergeant Gonzalez,” Col. Tyler Partridge, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade commander, said in a statement Wednesday. “His journey with the 101st, from Private to Non-Commissioned Officer, was one of commitment, grit, and honor. His service will forever be etched in our memories, and his legacy will ride on with the spirit of the Cavalry in the hearts of all who served alongside him.”

