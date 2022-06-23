MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It’s been a week since a 22-year-old Comstock Park man was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy and many questions remain unanswered.

The family of Joseph Nagle says they want justice for their son, but it seems to be taking longer than they would like.

Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on June 16 and confirmed to FOX 17 that there are no witnesses to the shooting aside from the officer.

MSP has not been told why the traffic stop happened in the first place.

The family of Nagle says the only thing they can think of is they knew their son had expired tabs.

MSP says there is no evidence that Nagle was armed and no evidence that the deputy used their taser.

Courtney Riva

There is no video of the incident either. Allegan County does not equip deputies with dash cameras or body cameras because they’re in the process of rolling them out after just getting the funding for cameras approved in January of this year.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and MSP are not naming the deputy involved at the request of the prosecutor.

The deputy is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

