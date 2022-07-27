ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department is warning residents about a suspected blue-green algae bloom in Swan Lake, which is located in Cheshire Township. The health department received preliminary positive results from testing of a suspected blue-green, algae bloom.

The blooms are also known as cyanobacteria or harmful algal blooms. In Michigan, algal blooms typically occur during periods of warm temperatures, lots of sun, and high nutrient levels. It is not possible to determine whether algal blooms contain harmful toxins by looking at them. The Allegan County Health Department is recommending residents and visitors of the lake to avoid water-related activities and to keep pets away from drinking or going in the water where the bloom is visible. Advisory signs have been posted around the lake.

The Allegan County Health Department recommends the following actions to take in areas where the bloom is visible:



Avoid areas with scummy water in the lake or with water that looks like spilled paint or pea soup, floating scums, or has a green sheen to it. They may contain flecks, mats, foam, sheens, streaks, or clumps.

Avoid water-related activities in areas where the bloom is visible. Anyone that has skin contact, swallows large amounts of water, or plays in the water is susceptible to illness.

Keep pets from drinking or playing in the lake water. Symptoms often appear in animals in a few minutes or a few hours. They can include vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, staggered walking, excessive salivation, convulsions, erratic behavior, physical distress, and death.

Do not boat or ski in waters with harmful algal blooms, which could create water spray in the air.

Be cautious if eating fish and mussels from impacted bodies of water.

Do not water lawns or gardens with water from impacted bodies of water because it may create a water spray in the air.

If you or your pet(s) have been exposed to harmful algal blooms, take the following actions:



Shower yourself and pet(s) immediately

Contact your medical provider or veterinarian

Contact Poison Control at 800-222-1222

Suspicious-looking algae can be reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or emailing AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov. Advisories or closings for Michigan bodies of water can be found on the EGLE website.

