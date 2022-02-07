Dennis Bowman sentenced to decades in prison for murdering adoptive daughter

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man who pleaded no contest to killing his adoptive daughter more than 30 years ago will spend decades behind bars.

Monday morning, a judge in Allegan County sentenced Dennis Bowman to 35 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Aundria.

Fourteen-year-old Aundria disappeared from her West Michigan home in March of 1989, shortly after she accused her adoptive father of sexually assaulting her.

For years Bowman was suspected to be involved in whatever happened to her, but it wasn't until 2019 when he was charged with a separate murder in Virginia that the investigation into his daughter broke open.

Police searched his Allegan County property in February 2020 after receiving a tip that a body was buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of Bowman's Hamilton home. Officers found Aundria's remains while executing a search warrant.

Investigators were able to positively identify the girl's remains using DNA testing, comparing the remains to a sample from Aundria's biological mother, Cathy Terkanian.

Bowman is already serving a life sentence in connection to the Virginia case.

