ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man has pleaded no contest to murdering his adoptive daughter more than 30 years ago.

Wednesday morning, Dennis Bowman pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Aundria in Allegan County Circuit Court.

Man pleads no contest to murdering adoptive daughter in 1989

A no contest plea means the person accepts the punishment for a crime but does not admit guilt.

Bowman is scheduled to be sentenced on February 7, 2022.

For years Bowman was suspected in the 1989 disappearance of 14-year-old Aundria Bowman, but it wasn't until 2019 when Bowman was charged with a separate crime in Virginia that the investigation broke open.

Police searched his Allegan County property after receiving a tip that a body was buried under the concrete. Officers found Aundria's remains buried under concrete.

72-year-old Bowman is already serving a life sentence in connection with the Virginia case.

