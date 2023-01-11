CBK to add breakfast menu at Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) will begin offering breakfast options at one of its restaurants this week!

The restaurant, CBK (Craft, Bar, Kitchen), will add a breakfast menu on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a representative of the casino. Breakfast will be served from 7–11 a.m. all days of the week.

“We know bringing breakfast back was important to our guests, and our community members,” says Vice President & General Manager Jose Flores. “CBK’s delicious menu of locally sourced ingredients in a warm and friendly atmosphere fits nicely with the breakfast offerings we are excited to offer our guests once again.”

We’re told CBK’s breakfast offerings will replace those of Sandhill Café, which closed back in 2021.

The menu will include chicken and waffles, huevos rancheros and sweet brioche French toast, according to GLC.

