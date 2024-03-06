Brief outage closes Wayland Union Schools

WAYLAND, Mich. — Power went out in Allegan County early Wednesday, forcing Wayland Union Schools to cancel classes for the day.

At 6 a.m. the Consumers Energy Outage Map showed about 2,000 customers without power in the city and the area just west of Yankee Springs.

By 7 a.m. crews had restored almost half that. Just ten minutes later, power was fully restored in Wayland.

It was too late to un-cancel school or change to a 2-hour delay, leaving parents posting questions about conferences and extra-curriculars.

The company estimates Yankee Springs will be restored around 8:30 a.m.