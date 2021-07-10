Body of Allegan diver identified, remembered

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Great Lakes Engineering Group has announced the passing of Brian Trahey, who they say died while inspecting an Allegan County dam on Wednesday.

“Brian was a highly experienced diver and had performed over 1,000 dives on Michigan’s bridges and dams,” the group wrote in a statement sent to FOX 17 on Friday. “Brian was a devoted, wonderful husband to Amy for over 23 years and father of their two sons, Quinn and Ty.”

Trahey went missing around noon on Wednesday, July 7 when he went missing in the water and did not resurface. His body was recovered later that afternoon.

